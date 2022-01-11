Watch: AC Milan and Venezia Supporters Set Off Fireworks Battle at Sea ahead of Their Team's Serie A Clash

Clashes between football fans at the venue is a common feature across the world. However, supporters of Serie A sides – AC Milan and Venezia took it a notch higher when they clashed at sea ahead of their teams match on Sunday and visuals of that boat fight makes you believe that they are absolutely mental.

According to a DailyMail report, thousands of fans were determined to make the trip to Venezia’s Stadio Pierluigi Penzoto see if their side could move up in the Serie A standings. And some of (both) club’s most passionate fans decided to travel by boat to reach the venue. This resulted in a naval battle of sorts between the two sets of Ultras, as they hurled smoke bombs and flares at each other ahead of the game. The ferry carrying all the Venezia fans was shrouded in black smoke, while the boat with the Milan fans became engulfed with red smoke – the colours of their teams. Visuals of the borderline naval combat were shared online and incredible viewing made them viral quickly.

Watch it here:

Nothing to see here. Just Venezia and AC Milan ultras having a boat fight. 😳pic.twitter.com/I9jNFrCIed — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 10, 2022

Luckily, no one was injured in this battle at sea, unlike the Ultras going head-to-head in stadiums.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri had the last laugh, as they put on a spectacular show on the pitch with a 3-0 away victory. Skipper Zlatan Ibrahimovic tapped in after two minutes into the game, and just like in the game against Roma, Theo Hernandez helped himself to a double, which included a penalty to clinch another victory in the Italian top flight.

The victory provisionally moved Stefano Pioli’s side into second place on 48 points, a point adrift of league toppers Inter Milan. Meanwhile, the home team, who were promoted back to Serie A last season after a 19-year spell away, remain on a winless run of seven matches in the league. Paolo Zanetti’s wards sit in 16th place with 17 points, four clear of the relegation zone.

