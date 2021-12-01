CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Arsenal Defender Gabriel Fights Masked Robber Who Tried to Steal His £45,000 Mercedes
1-MIN READ

Watch: Arsenal Defender Gabriel Fights Masked Robber Who Tried to Steal His £45,000 Mercedes

Gabriel struck the robber who tried hitting him with the baseball. (AP Photo)

Gabriel was returning home from a night out when he was attacked by a couple of masked men one of whom then tried hitting the Arsenal defender with a baseball bat.

Sports Desk

Arsenal defender Gabriel was attacked by a robber with a baseball bat during an attempted robbery in August. Gabriel and his friend were returning home from a night out, and had just parked the car in which they were traveling into the garage when the incident happened.

A CCTV footage showed two robbers demanding car key, mobile phone and watch from Gabriel when he got out of his car. Abderaham Muse, one of the robbers, then tried attacking the footballer with  a baseball bat.

The footage showed the Arsenal star removing his watch and car keys to the attacker who then lunged at him with the baseball bat. However, Gabriel struck Muse in the face, hot hold of him and then grabbed his hat before the robber managed to escape.

The DNA sample collected from the cap helped police identify Muse who was jailed for five years.

Judge Anupama Thompson said the ‘brave actions’ of the people Muse targeted ensured no damage was done.

“While you (Muse) didn’t specifically target the victim on account of him being a well-known footballer, there was a realisation this person was wealthy and worthy of robbing," she said. “You saw a nice car and a nice house and thought it was rich pickings. Fortunately, thanks to the brave actions of the people you targeted, no further damage was done."

According to Daily Mail, Muse has a history of convictions going back as far as 2009. “You have an appalling record for a man of 26. This was an horrific and frightening attack on a group of people who were simply coming home from a night out," Thompson told Muse.

first published:December 01, 2021, 10:13 IST