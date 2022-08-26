Watch: Bruno Fernandes' Timewasting Antics Leave Liverpool Fans Frustrated

Manchester United showed a massive improvement after a horror start to their Premier League 2022-23 campaign as they got the better of their bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday. Goals from English stars Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford aided Man United as they defeated Liverpool 2-1 on another historic night at Old Trafford.

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes was also instrumental in their sublime triumph but his late match antics infuriated Liverpool players and fans alike.

After harrowing defeats in their first two Premier League fixtures, many were expecting that United would be thrashed by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

However, Erik Ten Hag’s men looked like a completely rejuvenated side and led most of the match with a two-goal cushion.

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah’s header halved the deficit in the score line with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock. The Liverpool players then tried to collect the ball back from the net to get it back to the center line in order to save time. But that is when Fernandes decided to keep holding the ball and refused to let it go.

The 27-year-old refused to give up the ball despite heated protests from Salah and Roberto Firminho. The frustrated players ensued into a tussle with Fernandes to get the ball off him.

After wasting a significant amount of time the United midfielder also claimed that he was whacked by Salah in the face and pleaded his case to the referee.

Fernandes’ behaviour enraged Liverpool fans across the globe.

A video of a group of Scouse fans in a pub has gone viral on the internet, where they look enraged at the United mid-fielder and demanded him to be sent off as he was already on a yellow card.

Why are all scousers the same, Liverpool fans were the exact same at the pub I was in, why are you screaming at a guy though a screen 😭😭 bunch of big baby’s man honestly https://t.co/ZkQkTxIShk — Jolean (@JoleanYashited) August 24, 2022

Well, the Portuguese star’s theatrics did pay off in the end as the Red Devils managed to cling on to their one-goal lead and bagged three crucial points.

As a result, they climbed up to 14th place in the league table, surpassing Liverpool, who are still looking for their first win of the season and are currently placed in 16th position.

United will be looking to bask in their winning moment when they head to the south coast for their next fixture on Saturday against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton.

