Watch | Candid Moments of Lionel Messi Celebrating World Cup Victory With Wife and Children

After years of heartbreak, rejection and painstaking preparation, Lionel Messi can finally call himself a FIFA World Cup winner at the age of 35. Messi came agonisingly close to getting his hands on the trophy in 2014 but was beaten by a then-entertaining German team.

The PSG forward has always been a ‘family’ man, and these latest photos of Messi go on to cement that fact. The sweet candid moments with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and kids, Thiago, Ciro and Mateo, are bound to tug at your heart.

We can see Thiago kissing the Golden Ball award that was given to his dad to honour him as the best player in the tournament. He also became the first player to win the coveted award twice.

We can also see Thiago and Mateo Messi kissing the World Cup trophy that would melt even the hardest hearts. Antonela Roccuzzo was also pictured kissing the FIFA World Cup trophy and then looking away with a radiant smile. All of these are testimony to the kind of bond that Messi has with his family, along with their happiness to see him achieve his dream.

Messi with his wife and children celebrating his World Cup trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BO7M4qtUr4 — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 18, 2022

💙Lionel Messi with his wife and kids moments after making history at the World Cup with Argentina.#FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵|#GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/3YwaauBDYi— FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 19, 2022

Messi had an electric World Cup campaign in Qatar, bagging seven goals and three assists throughout the tournament. He led his side to glory on the biggest footballing stage in superb fashion in a match that was filled with high-octane drama and action.

La Albiceleste broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute through a penalty by Lionel Messi. They doubled their lead in the 36th minute after Angel di Maria slotted the ball past an on-rushing Hugo Lloris. The match had a new twist as Kylian Mbappe decided to go on a rampage scoring two quickfire goals in the 80th and 81st minute to level the game.

Messi once again scored in extra time but Mbappe was equal to it as the match ended 3-3. Emiliano Martinez became the hero after saving two penalties and leading his side to their first World Cup victory since 1986. Not to forget that the Aston Villa goalkeeper made a tremendous save in the 120th minute when Randal Kolo Muani found himself one on one with Martinez.

Messi was also seen sharing an emotional moment with his mother after finally getting his hands on the World Cup. With the World Cup in the kitty, Messi’s decorated cabinet looks complete, but these pictures showcase how family can be one of your biggest treasures in life, comforting you in sorrow and rejoicing in your victory.

