WATCH: Chelsea's Sam Kerr Bowls Over Pitch Invader, Crowd Boos as She is Booked

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr was cautioned after doling out some rough justice to a pitch invader during a Women’s Champions League match against Juventus in southwest London on Wednesday evening.

The Australian was described by her coach Emma Hayes as the best striker in the world after helping Chelsea seal a domestic treble with two goals in the FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday.

Kerr showed skills more in keeping with the Australian Rules code she played as a child when she barged into the fan who had run onto the Kingsmeadow pitch late in Wednesday’s game, leaving him in a heap on the ground.

Personally I would’ve punched the asshole but the Sam Kerr method also works. This is just a snippet of what women in the industry go through, please do watch with sound pic.twitter.com/YrRE1FpkXi— ᴍᴀʀʏᴀᴍ ɴᴀᴢ (@MNaz98) December 9, 2021

Sadly the live stream footage doesn’t show Sam Kerr colliding with the pitch invader, but it does show her getting booked, and the crowd booing the referee for it.#chelsea #juventus #samkerr #pitchinvader pic.twitter.com/tr8Yswomhj— ★ S .\ MN ★ (@in_reverie) December 8, 2021

The yellow card contributed to a frustrating night for Kerr and Chelsea as Juventus held on for a 0-0 draw, leaving the English champions needing a draw from a trip to Wolfsburg next week to be certain of progressing to the quarter-finals.

