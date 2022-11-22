WATCH: Commentator Goes Berserk After Salem Al-Dawsari Puts Saudi Arabia Ahead vs Argentina With a Sensational Strike

Saudi Arabia forward Salem Al-Dawsari lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a sensational goal against Argentina in a Group C match on Tuesday. Saudi Arabi shocked the world with an incredible 2-1 victory over Argentina at Lusail Stadium. It was a tight match where Argentina controlled the first half of the game but failed to hold their nerves in the initial minutes of the second half as Saudi Arabia took advantage of it to rattle their defence.

It was a stunning goal from Saudi’s number 10 Al-Dawsari in the 53rd minute of the game which brought joy to their fans all across the globe.

The commentator went berserk after the 31-year-old rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner after a delightful piece of trickery.

The video of the commentary attracted fans’ attention as the goal has all the potential to get nominated for the goal of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the match had everything you could have asked for which kept everyone on their toes.

A goal within the first ten minutes of the match, VAR coming into play twice in the opening half — first time Argentina earned a penalty and the second going in Favour of Saudi Arabia, with a goal ruled as offside.

A lot happened in the first half of the opening match of Group C between reigning Copa America champions and the Asian giants.

Argentina struck to a gameplan of putting up loads of men upfront, well-spaced, with one on each touchline.

However, the comeback from Saudi Arabia started with a goal from Saleh Al-Shehri to cancel out an early Lionel Messi penalty.

It was a calm finish from the Saudi striker to get past Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

The Saudis resorted to a lot of physical play to keep their opponents in check and the referee had to reach out to his pocket to show the yellow cards to Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al Malki, Salem Al Dawsari and Ali Al Bulayhi.

The Copa America champions tried hard to get an equaliser but the Saudi Arabia glovesman Mohammed Al-Owais proved unbeatable and the final whistle sparked scenes of jubilation.

