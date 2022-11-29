Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Bruno Fernandes' Goal in Portugal's 2-0 Win Over Uruguay

Portugal have advanced to the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 thanks to a double strike from Bruno Fernandes as they beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday. The midfielder fired his team into the lead in the second half from outside the box before converting a spot-kick to seal the deal.

However, Fernandes’ first goal has sort of created a social media storm. And note because of how good it was (it was indeed a superb goal). The manner in which he handed Portugal the lead has divided opinions.

Why, you ask?

Well, Fernandes initial attempt wasn’t at the goal from the left. He had indeed delivered a perfect cross for his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who rose high in an attempt to head the ball inside the net.

The ball did ended up inside the net and Ronaldo set off in wild celebrations with his teammates circling him around. However, soon it was announced that the goal was being awarded to Fernandes as the officials deemed Ronaldo didn’t get a touch.

Fortuitous for Fernandes. Unlucky for Ronaldo.

Here, make your own judgement.

GOAL | PORTUGAL 1-0 URUGUAY⚽ Cristiano RonaldoIt was a brilliant effort as he calmly put the ball inside the net with a fine finish to open the game#CristianoRonaldo #goals #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/O7zFdl2hYM — Samad khan (@SamadkhanC) November 28, 2022

Fernandes, who also played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United before the latter’s controversial exit, played down his starring role in the victory.

“What’s important is we were able to go on to the next round and very important was the win against a tough opponent," he said. “Our objective is to think match after match and we have to do our best because we obviously want to win all the matches."

Portugal coach Fernando Santos was all praise for his team.

“We clearly showed we are a very strong unit, both in the quality of the game and in the bond between them," Santos said. “That’s how positive things are achieved. We will always work like this."

