Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Dons Traditional Attire, Wields Sword During Saudi Founding Day Celebrations

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wielded a sword, donned a thawb, took a sip of an Arabic beverage as he immersed himself into the local culture while taking part in the Saudi Founding Day celebrations with his Al-Nassr teammates. Ronaldo sealed a jaw-dropping £173million-a-year-deal with the Saudi Arabian club soon after the FIFA World Cup last year.

February 22 is celebrated as the Founding Day in Saudi Arabia with King Salman last year declaring the day as national holiday last year.

Ronaldo has been enjoying life on and off the field in Saudi Arabia since making a controversial exit from Manchester United following an explosive interview that resulted in the termination of his contract.

“Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia. “Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC!" Ronaldo wrote while sharing short clip of the celebrations on social media.

Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC ! pic.twitter.com/1SHbmHyuez— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2023

Ronaldo was named captain of Al-Nassr and has so far played in five matches for them. He came into his own during a 4-0 demolition of Al-Wehda scoring all four goals.

The 38-year-old represented top European clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before moving to the Middle East.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently moved out from his Kingdom Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh to a mansion in Madeira.

In his interview to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo had said he felt betrayed by the club with few people including the coach Erik ten Hag wanting him to leave Manchester United.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too," Ronaldo had said.

“Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed," he added.

