WATCH| Cristiano Ronaldo Reminds Sergio Ramos To Take off Earrings; His Reaction is Unmissable

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo’s camaraderie had become a big talking point during their stint at Real Madrid. The duo won innumerable trophies for the Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018. Their magical chemistry had also guided Real Madrid to four Champions League titles. So, it was not quite surprising that the duo got involved in a light-hearted conversation in the tunnel ahead of the friendly match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Ramos was spotted wearing earrings in the tunnel and it is now understood that Ronaldo had jokingly warned the Spanish defender to remove the ornaments. Ronaldo’s instruction did the trick as Ramos instantly removed the earrings before bursting into laughter.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Sergio Ramos: "Dude, take off your earring 😅" pic.twitter.com/S4UgP85Wap— Vega (@Vega12991453) January 19, 2023

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo’s fruitful partnership at Real Madrid came to an end after the Portuguese striker signed for Juventus back in July 2018. Previously, it was reported that Ronaldo and Ramos were not on speaking terms after Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won the Ballon d’Or award in 2018. Spanish media outlet Marca had reported that Ramos and his then-Real Madrid teammates were not happy with Ronaldo’s reaction to Modric’s success. However, the latest development suggests that there is clearly no rift between Ronaldo and Ramos now.

Coming back to the high-voltage friendly match, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for the Saudi All-Star XI against PSG. However, Ronaldo’s excellence on the field proved to be futile as PSG claimed a 5-4 triumph over the Saudi All-Star XI. Argentina skipper Lionel Messi scored the first goal of the match after finding the back of the net in the third minute. Ronaldo converted from the spot in the 34th minute to earn an equaliser for his side. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner once again brought his side back into the contest after scoring another equaliser in injury time.

The friendly match against PSG also turned out to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s first appearance since completing his move to Saudi-based football club Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after he was roped in by Al-Nassr. Ronaldo will now reportedly earn $200 million a year. The former Real Madrid striker became a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated last year.

