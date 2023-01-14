Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Reunites With Carlo Ancelotti And Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo spent some of his finest years at La Liga giants Real Madrid where he shattered numerous records while winning a truckload of trophies. The Portuguese icon revisited his golden years at Santiago Bernabeu by catching up with former Real Madrid colleagues at Los Blancos’ training session.

The Real Madrid reunion took place in Saudi Arabia as Carlo Ancelotti’s side is in Riyadh for the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid shared a heart-warming video of Ronaldo’s friendly reunion with Ancelotti on their official Twitter handle.

Also Read: Manchester United Sign Dutch Forward Wout Weghorst on Loan

In the video, Ronaldo can seen greeting some members of the Real Madrid’s coaching staff. While sharing the video, Real Madrid wrote, “Nice to SIIIIIIIIIUUUU you, @Cristiano!”

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has shared a picture of his meeting with the striker on Instagram.

Rodrygo, who arrived at Bernabeu a year after Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018., called him his idol.

The Brazilian wrote, “Meeting my biggest idol! @cristiano.”

The post has gone viral with over 1.6 million likes on Instagram.

Also Read: Nadal Considers Djokovic Clear Favourite at Australian Open

Ahead of their high stakes clash with Barcelona, Real Madrid are training at the Al Nassr Sports City.

Ronaldo even sat on the bench for some time to watch his former team;s training session, Marca reported.

One of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid, Ronaldo left the club as their all-time top scorer, with 451 goals and has maintained a warm equation with the club till date.

The 37-year-old had even trained at Real Madrid’s facilities in December last year.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns in the blockbuster final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. The latest edition of El Clasico promises to be a thrilling affair as both the teams are in fine .

While Los Blancos defeated Valencia in the semis, Barcelona sinked Real Betis in their semi-final clas.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is all set to make his debut for Al Nassr having recently completed a blockbuster deal worth $200 million. This deal has made him the highest paid footballer in the world.

Read all the Latest Sports News here