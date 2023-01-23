Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Defender Tumbling With Sublime Fake Shot on Al-Nassr Debut

Cristiano Ronaldo may not have scored on his debut for Al-Nassr on Sunday however the star striker brought out his skills as he sent a defender tumbling with a fake shot during the match against Ettifaq FC.

The 37-year-old made his debut for his new club in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr prevailed 1-0 courtesy of Anderson Talisca’s goal to go top of the league standings.

Ronaldo had already given his fans a glimpse of himself as he scored twice for the Riyadh All-Star XI during an exhibition match against Lionel Messi’s PSG recently.

Even though the Portuguese ace was taken-off midway through the friendly, he played the entire 90 minutes as he captained the Al-Nassr side after making a blockbuster switch from Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a 2.5-year deal with his new club and made his much-awaited debut after serving a suspended ban by FA, for an incident involving an Everton fan.

While the star striker couldn’t find the back of the net himself, he received a king’s reception, and every pass and dribble of his was cheered by the fans.

There was one moment from the match that sent the crowd into rapture as Ronaldo floored an opposition defender with a sublime fake shot. He appeared to take a crack with his right foot because chopping onto his left leaving the defender wrong-footed.

A video of the skill has gone viral on social media, with fans loving the piece of show-boating from CR7.

Watch:

With the victory, Rudi Garcia’s side went ahead of their arch-rivals Al-Hilal in the league standings, albeit having played one game more.

Next up, Al-Nassr will play in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal on Thursday, January 26 with Ronaldo eager to get off the mark for his new club.

