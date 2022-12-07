Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off the Pitch Quietly after Portugal’s Emphatic Win Against Switzerland

Portugal defeated Switzerland in emphatic fashion in their round of 16 clashes on Wednesday. Fernando Santos’ side routed Group G runners-up 6-1 at the Lusail Stadium. But more than the result itself, Santos’ bold decision to bench Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed the headlines.

Santos was trending on Twitter as soon as it became clear that the former Manchester United star was not in Portugal’s starting XI for the blockbuster match. Now a post-match video of Ronaldo has broken the Internet.

In the revealing video, the 37-year-old can be seen walking off the pitch at full-time as his teammates celebrated their thumping 6-1 win over Switzerland with fans. The video has gone viral on Twitter and fans are dissecting the clip right, left, and centre.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left of picture) walks straight off while his teammates celebrate with fans. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/W7jB6iGQOO— Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) December 6, 2022

It was apparent that while the entire Portugal squad was celebrating their memorable win, Ronaldo chose to leave his teammates behind and walk off alone through the tunnel. After the match, Portugal coach maintained that Ronaldo was benched for tactical and not disciplinary reasons.

“Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with our captain. We’ve been friends for years. We spoke before the game and he had no issue with my decision,” Santos was quoted as saying in his post-match interaction with the media.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos says Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for tactical not disciplinary reasons. “Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with our captain. We've been friends for years. We spoke before the game and he had no issue with my decision.” pic.twitter.com/ofq3EQpOCw— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 6, 2022

Despite Santos’ assurances, Ronaldo’s post-match behaviour has raised several questions. It seems that all is not well in the Portugal camp and that their talismanic striker is not happy.

Things were not great before the Switzerland match as well. In Portugal’s final group game against South Korea, Ronaldo had reacted angrily after being withdrawn midway through the second half.

Consequently, Santos had raised plenty of eyebrows when he openly expressed his unhappiness with Ronaldo’s behaviour as the forward left the pitch against South Korea and had even refused to guarantee that the 37-year-old would captain Portugal against Switzerland.

Ronaldo’s place in the team looks even more shaky after Wednesday’s match. Goncalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo in the starting XI, produced a show-stealing performance with an impressive hat-trick against Switzerland. The 21-year-old Benfica player opened the scoring for Portugal before finding the back of the net two more times in the second half. It will be interesting to see if Santos continues to back Ramos in place of Ronaldo for the quarter-final against Morocco.

