WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo’s ID Checked by Security Officer Before Euro 2020 Game vs Hungary

Defending champions Portugal find themselves in a difficult group in Euro 2020, clubbed with France, Germany and Hungary in Group F, which is this tournament’s group of death. The UEFA Nations League champions Portugal kicked off their title defence on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary when they took on the home side at Puskas Arena. Portugal went onto win the match pretty comfortably in the end and Cristiano Ronaldo reaching yet another milestone, however, before the match the Portuguese captain faced an awkward situation as he was stopped by a security official to have his identity checked before the game.

As he headed approaching Portugal’s changing room, an official at the stadium stopped Ronaldo and properly examined the tournament credential of one of the world’s most recognised faces in a video that went viral.

Great news for Portugal. Hungarian security have let Ronaldo into the stadium. pic.twitter.com/ecxdq1oYdt— Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 15, 2021

The official carefully checked both sides of the lanyard and then allowed the Portuguese superstar to go inside. Ronaldo was also very polite and duly complied and raised his eyebrows a little as he walked on.

In the match, the 36-year-old scripted history as he became the all-time top scorer in the history of the European Championship after he slotted home from the penalty spot to hand his side a two-goal lead against Hungary.

The talismanic forward then added one more to his tally after he danced past Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulasci to score in the dying minutes of the match. He now has 106 goals altogether for his country, leaving him just three goals away from equalling the all-time international scoring record of 109 held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

Ronaldo bettered the record previously set by France’s Michel Platini. Le Roi, as Platini was loving called by his fans scored all those goals in France’s triumphant Euro campaign on home soil in 1984. Ronaldo’s goals have been, however, scored over four European Championships. He scored twice at Euro 2004 when Portugal lost in the final to Greece as hosts, then added one in 2008, three in 2012 and three more when the Selecao won the trophy in 2016.

This is not the first time this week that Ronaldo has been in news for something he has done outside the field, his act of removing Coca-Cola bottles during the press conference also became viral and it has cost the company a fortune.

