Watch: Declan Rice Defies Windy Conditions to Perform Handstand During West Ham Training

West Ham United players are leaving no stone unturned in training ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday. The Hammers were busy preparing amid windy conditions induced by Storm Eunice that has battered most parts of the United Kingdom and Ireland. On a day of gale-force winds that have disrupted the region, the Hammers’ Declan Rice got the better of stormy conditions by performing a handstand during their training session.

The Hammers shared a clip of the team defying the windy conditions to train ahead of the weekend clash, but the highlight of the video was the midfielder’s acrobatics which have impressed one and all. The less than minute footage shows the Hammers’ squad running the training chops and Rice spreads some cheer with his handstand amid chilly-windy conditions.

“Windy conditions at Rush Green,” the Hammers wrote on Twitter.

Watch it here:

Windy conditions at Rush Green! 💨 pic.twitter.com/CMT92ivNoz— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 18, 2022

David Moyes’ side currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings, two points adrift fourth-place Manchester United. They will aim to stop Newcastle United securing four wins on the trot in the home league when they host them at the London Stadium on Saturday. The Hammers shared points with Leicester City in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium in their previous encounter. Craig Dawson’s 91st-minute equaliser rescued a point for the Hammers, leaving them with a solitary win from their last four league games. They will now face the Magpies who won their last three league matches to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, continental champions Chelsea choose not to sign Rice for next summer and are more interested in signing the services of Conor Gallagher to the first team. Although Thomas Tuchel’s side were heavily linked to sign the West Ham star, they now seem more inclined to promote academy alumni Gallagher, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace.

