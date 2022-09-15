CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » WATCH | Erling Haaland Scores Spectacular Goal to Help Manchester City Beat Borussia Dortmund
WATCH | Erling Haaland Scores Spectacular Goal to Help Manchester City Beat Borussia Dortmund

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 15, 2022, 10:29 IST

Manchester

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City's Erling Haaland vs Borussia Dortmund (AP)

Erling Haaldn leaped at the back post, six minutes from the end of the UEFA Champions League game to hook a Joao Cancelo cross into the net with the outside of his left-foot

Erling Haaland scored a spectacular goal to help Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund, the German club he left in the offseason, 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The cross reached Erling Haaland at shoulder height, about a meter in front of the Manchester City striker.

No problem for this generational talent.

The Norwegian leapt at the back post, six minutes from the end of the game to produce a spectacular acrobatic volley with the outside of his left foot, to meet a Joao Cancelo cross.

Watch the goal here:

After the match, City manager Pep Guardiola said Haaland’s spectacular winner reminded him of former Dutch great Johan Cruyff.

“What a goal. I remember a long time ago in Barcelona Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It’s nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff,” Guardiola, a former Barca player and coach, told reporters.

City had to come back from a goal down with two strikes in the final 10 minutes to secure the win against a determined German side and Guardiola was far from happy about the way his team, once again, had to turn the game around.

“We are used to doing it lately. I don’t like it,” he said, reflecting on a poor first-half display from his team that only changed with a 58th-minute triple substitution.

“We played in the wrong gear today. No aggression. We were passive. The moment we changed rhythm with Phil (Foden), Bernardo (Silva) and Julian (Alvarez), we changed our pace and scored two excellent goals,” he said.

The equaliser came via a thundering long-range drive from defender John Stones.

“I’m pretty sure the way were playing in the first half John wouldn’t have had the courage to try it but we had the rhythm and momentum and we said OK it’s going to happen. It was exceptional. I’m so happy for him,” he said.

“They are an exceptional team. We knew it. We weren’t good enough today. At the same time it’s always good to have that resilience – let’s go, let’s go, let’s go. Having Julian and Erling in the box, having that alternative, it works,” Guardiola added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published:September 15, 2022, 10:29 IST
last updated:September 15, 2022, 10:29 IST