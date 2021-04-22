WATCH: Fans Hurtle Eggs at Relegated Schalke, Players Flee

Schalke has condemned the fans who police said pelted players with eggs hours after the team was relegated from the Bundesliga.
Fan groups confronted the players in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the team returned from its 1-0 away loss at Bielefeld which confirmed Schalke would drop out of German soccer’s top tier for the first time in 30 years.
“During this encounter, so far unidentified individual people from the crowd crossed lines which FC Schalke 04 considers non-negotiable,” the club said.
Schalke’s players, including Sead Kolasinac (on loan from Arsenal) & Shkodran Mustafi, had to flee from an angry mob of fans last night after their 1-0 loss away to Arminia Bielefeld confirmed their relegation to the 2.Bundesliga. [@VoetbalUltras] #afc pic.twitter.com/2zF2mpNNgk— afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 21, 2021
Schalke added that it understood the anger but “the club will never accept the physical welfare of its players and staff being endangered. That is exactly what happened last night due to the actions of individuals.”
Relegation follows a dramatic decline for Schalke, which played in the Champions League knockout stages two seasons before. The club is in deep financial trouble and has won only two Bundesliga games all season.
