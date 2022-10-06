WATCH: Footage of Australian Footballer Josh Cavallo Coming Out as Gay in Dressing Room Wins Hearts

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo became the world’s first active openly gay professional after releasing a public statement about his sexual orientation in October last year.

ALSO READ| Brazil Enter FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as Top Ranked Team

Before making his announcement, Cavallo informed his club Adelaide United and his teammates about his revelation in the dressing room. The heart-warming moment and the priceless reaction of his teammates to this news were captured for a documentary made by the Australian top-flight football, A-league.

In a recently released trailer, the beautiful moment was witnessed by football fans all around the world. In the soul-stirring speech, Cavallo poured his heart out and expressed his happiness for revealing who he actually was as an individual.

“For all my life growing up, I’ve learned to live a life of lies, you know. For the last six years, I’ve been struggling with my sexuality. So today, I’ll be coming out to the public that I’m gay, I’m a gay footballer,” Cavallo said to his teammates.

Cavallo’s teammates had gathered around him before a training session, with manager Carl Veart standing beside him. After Cavallo made his announcement, his teammates lined up to give him warm hugs and expressed their support and encouragement for the big step that he took.

Later in the 2021-22 season, Cavallo made history by featuring in A-League’s first-ever officially designated Pride Match against the Central Coast Mariners. The full-back who wore the Pride colours on his jersey was elated and put in a spirited performance on the night.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>