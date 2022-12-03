Watch: Furious Edinson Cavani Punches And Knocks Down VAR Monitor After Uruguay Crash Out of FIFA World Cup

Uruguay’s journey at the FIFA World Cup 2022 ended despite a 2-0 win over Ghana in their third and final Group H match on Friday. South Korea’s stunning 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H match broke Uruguayan hearts as they edged ahead of them in terms of goals scored after they both finished level on points to advance to the knockout round.

However, Uruguayan players lost their cool once the referee blew the final whistle to signal end of the match. They felt that their forward Edinson Cavani was brought down in the stoppage time and it should have resulted in a penalty but the referee thought it otherwise denying them a chance to score a potential third goal that would have sealed their passage into the round of 16.

While the players surrounded the match officials while heading back to the tunnel, a video has emerged of a furious Cavani venting his anger at the VAR monitor - punching it and thus knocking it down in the process.

El que se fue tranquilo con el VAR fue Cavani pic.twitter.com/Gi27gOOP0Z— FeFe (@FeFeTheOriginal) December 2, 2022

Luis Suarez, who was booed by the Ghanaian fans throughout the match thanks to his infamous handball during the 2010 world cup quarterfinals, was the star of the show for Uruguay but was left in tears once his team’s fate was sealed.

“We had several chances to score the third goal (which would have put Uruguay through)," said Uruguay coach Diego Alonso after the match. “For 80 minutes we were qualified and we had lots of chances, but in the end it wasn’t possible."

Suarez was crestfallen having exited in the group stage itself.

“I feel sadness and disillusionment. I was lucky enough to play in four World Cups," Suarez, 35, told Uruguayan TV station Teledoce. “Before the match I was thinking about my four-year-old son who had never seen me win a World Cup match. Today he saw me win but with an image of sadness. For a father, for a player, that’s tough."

From Group H, Portugal and South Korea have advanced to the knockout round.

