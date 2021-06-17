WATCH | Gareth Bale’s Jaw-dropping Assist During Euro 2020 Match Between Wales and Turkey

Wales captain Gareth Bale missed an important penalty during the Wales vs Turkey clash as hit shot went into the stands than the back of the net.However, the skipper did play a crucial role in Wales’ 2-0 win over Turkey on June 16 at the Baku Olimpiya Stadium in Azerbaijan. Bale created two assists to help Wales win an important clash to win three points in Group A. Turkey, who were labelled as the ‘underdogs’ in the tournament, have now lost two matches and their chances of making it to the top two are near but over.

Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts were in-front of goal to help Wales claim three vital points as the Welsh are now second on the Group A table. Ramsey, who was making the run on the counter-attack would not believe the assist he received from Bale, but with quick thinking, the Juventus player had a perfect first touch to find the back of the net, giving Wales a 1-0 lead.

But it was the assist by Bale which has the footballing world talking about it. From nearly 40 yards from the penalty box, Bale saw Ramsey making a move and instantly crossed the ball. The play between the two players was absolutely beautiful to watch, with fans calling it ‘Liquid Football’. On seeing the goal and the assist, fans were left flabbergasted and took to social media to express their reaction.

In the 61st minute of the clash, Wales were awarded a penalty after Turkey’s Zeki Celik brought down Bale in the box with no contact whatsoever with the ball. The referee pointed towards the box with the skipper ready to take the penalty shot. However, Bale seemed to have lost his composure and kicked the ball straight into the stands. It seemed that Bale slipped a bit before sending the ball into the stands.

It was a costly miss for Wales as Turkey were applying as much as pressure as they could, but Bale eventually made up for his mistake by creating another assist where Roberts found the back of the net in the 90th minute. 2-0 for Wales which sees them second in Group A behind Italy, who have made it to the Last 16, after hammering Switzerland 3-0.

Next in the group match, Wales will face Italy and given the form the Azzurri are currently in, Wales will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat in order to get a win. Switzerland can make up for their loss by claiming three points against a dispirited Turkey.

