Scoring goals are special, especially if you are scoring the winning goal for your team. However, if you score the winning goal for your team, from a free kick after 15 years, it is sure to be something very special. Something similar happened for Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew who made his second Dundee debut after spending five years with Blackburn Rovers. Dundee were playing Arbroath on Saturday in a Scottish League Cup clash where this happened.

The Tangerines won a free-kick on the 20th minute mark some 40 yards from goal, Mulgrew stepped up before producing a dummy. One of his teammates then pretended that he was going to whip in the free-kick with his right foot before Mulgrew circled back around to the ball and hit a sweet one with his left as the Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston also remained still on the edge of his six-yard box.

Mulgrew’s sensational free-kick was enough for Tam Courts’ men, in front of 500 home fans once more, as they prepare to travel to East Fife to round off the section on Tuesday night. That goal was enough for Dundee to win the match and book a spot in the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup, as they sit top of Group B on nine points.

Dundee United fans then took to Twitter to celebrate their win and gush over the piece of brilliance produced by the 35-year-old.

Cheeky set piece sees Charlie Mulgrew score his 1st Dundee United goal since returning… pic.twitter.com/35FwwlDnFb— FORZA DUNDEE UNITED ️ (@shedheds) July 17, 2021

Freekick shithousery at its finest https://t.co/OhZYhaa6nz— Dan G (@Life_With_DG) July 17, 2021

Wowy that’s the best thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/XGNzSeCP0U— lewis (@lewiswalton_) July 18, 2021

Mulgrew still scoring bangers https://t.co/x33cacKjqK— A GlasgowRebel (@GlasgowFIFA_) July 18, 2021

Sensational with a capital S https://t.co/0VoraqlmuL— Keenan (@conorkeenan98) July 17, 2021

Gets better every time you watch it! https://t.co/QX38GVYoGg— Gail (@gail_m89) July 17, 2021

This goal also brings back the memory of the goal that Paco Alcacer scored against Werder Bremen back in 2018. The only difference being Alcacer was not the free-kick take then and a second player did not produce a dummy.

The Scottish League Cup, currently known as the Premier Sports Cup for sponsorship reasons, is a football competition open to all Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) clubs.

