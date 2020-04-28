Watch | Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Trains Outside in Australia as Covid-19 Lockdown Eases

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is surely the rarest of the rare Indian footballer to be able to begin practicing outside as coronavirus lockdown continues to keep most Indians inside their homes.

India's No.1 Gurpreet is currently in Australia and with the lockdown easing in the country, Gurpreet took to the lush green ground to get his goalkeeping practice started.

Gurpreet was joined by his Bengaluru FC teammate Eric Paartalu.

Gurpreet took to Twitter to post a short video of himself in practice with Paartalu seen taking a shot from far away.

The Indian keeper captioned the video, "As the lockdown is easing here down under in Australia, @ErikPaartalu and myself got together to get a session in, BIG E made me work hard!"

While Gurpreet has been lucky with easing restrictions in Australia, Indian footballers have been training hard at home to stay fit.

A couple of days ago Sunil Chhetri posted a video of himself at home giving a sneek peak into his hardcore workout regime. His workout video included him exercising with the dumbbells, push-ups and short space jogging drills.

On the other hand, I-League club Aizawl FC's local players Rochharzela and Jonathan Lalrawngbawla have got creative and having rigged handmade dumbbells to help themselves during the lockdown.

"I have been using this time to turn my house into a gym, literally," Rochharzela said to i-league.org.

"I have a treadmill, so I do some cardio and some stretches in the morning. In the evenings, I end up doing 300 push-ups and 70 pull-ups. I've also been doing some light lifting, with improvised dumbbells that I have made myself. With a bit more strength, I can hopefully hold off a few more defenders next season," he added.

Jonathan has made dumbbells from bamboo to maintain his workout routine.

"I've made some dumbbells using bamboo, which was available near my house. They are quite safe to use, and has helped me maintain my regular training routine," said Jonathan.

"Of course, I've also been doing some on-the-ball training and core exercises so that I don't lose my touch once I get back to the field."