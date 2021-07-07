Watch: Italy Footballers Belt Out Their National Anthem in Euro 2020 Semi-Final; Leonardo Spinazzola Joins From Home

Much like their performance, Italy’s national anthem has been also making headlines throughout the ongoing UEFA European Championship. Every member of the Italian squad has been singing their anthem with gusto before they kicked-offeach game in the Euros. And, on Tuesday, the Azzurri’s once again grabbed the attention of the netizens by singing their anthem with unbridled passion at Wembley stadium of London before the start of their semi-final fixture against Spain.

The injured AS Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola also showed his support for his national team by singing the national anthem with his son Mattia at home.

The video of Spinazzola singing the lyrics with his son was shared by his partner Miriam Sette on Instagram. Spinazzola was ruled out from the Euros after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Italy’s quarterfinal match against Belgium, which Azzurri won 2-1.

The Italian anthem has always been a fan favourite and made a welcome return to international football in Euros 2020 following their shocking absence during the 2018 Russia World Cup.The Italian players line up before every match with their arms around each other and belt out the lyrics with passion and fire to sing the song. The catchy lines of the song also make it stand out from the rest.

Italy’s national anthem is originally titled “Il Canto degli Italiani”. It means “The Song of the Italians”. However, it is also popularly known by its first line — ‘Fratelli d’Italia’, which translate to “Brothers of Italy.”

Here is how fans reacted on Twitter:

A user shared a snap of the Italian squad singing their national and wrote, “Italy players singing their anthem.”

Italy 🇮🇹 players singing their anthem 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/IWzLGSIrcR— Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) July 2, 2021

“In Italy, football is in the heart, it is passion and few sing their anthem and cheer like this, this is Italy right now, we’re in the final,” read another comment.

in Italy, football is in the heart, it is passion and few sing their anthem and cheer like this, this is Italy right now, we’re in the final #ItaliaSpagna @azzurri pic.twitter.com/GIJSFGycbw— purple ‘🍑’ 🇮🇹🇦🇷 (@ifonlypeach) July 6, 2021

“Italy sing their national anthem like they are dying tomorrow bro, so much passion,” said a Twitter user.

Italy sing their national anthem like they are dying tomorrow bro, so much passion.— babylon. (@br0ztitute) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Italy (4-2) defeated Spain on penalty count to become the first Euro 2020 finalist.

Keywords: UEFA Euro 2020, Spinazzola, Italy

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here