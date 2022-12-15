Watch | Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi Define Friendship Goals With T-Shirt Swap After Semifinal Match

France’s Kylian Mbappe and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi have been friends for long but the rivalry while representing respective country was top notch in the World Cup semi-final. France defeated Morocco 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday (December 14).

After the loss, Hakimi was seen disappointed, laying on the ground but soon got the support from his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate, Mbappe. The gesture from Mbappe won everyone’s hearts as after the match, he rushed to Hakimi, gave his hand and lifted up the Moroccan player. Soon after, they hugged and later exchanged their T-shirts.

The 23-year-old Mbappe donned Hakimi’s No. 2 jersey and joined the rest of his team, celebrating their victory. While, Hakimi wore Mbappe’s iconic No.10 jersey and patted his teammates on their backs for amazing run in the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Morocco didn’t win the semi-final but they won hearts of football fans worldwide for their remarkable and impressive performance in the entire tournament. Along with this, the friendship between Mbappe and Hakimi has also caught fans’ attention. Here’s a look at how their fans reacted on the gesture:

A user wrote, “Say what you want about Mbappe but this is a class act…

Wearing Hakimi’s jersey at full time ❤️👏"

Say what you want about Mbappe but this is a class act…Wearing Hakimi’s jersey at full time ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/o736gttuJi — FTBL (@ftblofficial) December 14, 2022

One of the fans admired their friendship and wrote, “One should have a friend in life like Hakimi and Mbappe."

One should have a friend in life like Hakimi and Mbappe. #المغرب_فرنسا #MoroccoVsFrance pic.twitter.com/XA7g4Dwvb5— Shahid Ayoub (@shahidayoub_) December 14, 2022

The jersey swap impressed the fans and people called the gesture as true example of friendship and bromance.

Watch | Kylian Mbappe Consoles Achraf Hakimi after France Thrash Morocco’s World Cup Dreams

🎙️ Hakimi: "I admire Messi but I want Mbappe to win the World Cup." pic.twitter.com/S77SGvzORL — All things Portugal (@PortugalTaIk) December 14, 2022

Morocco will now face Croatia in the bronze medal match, wherein France and Argentina will fight for the title on December 18 (Sunday). However, France captain Hugo Lloris believes that the final clash against Argentina will not be an easy one. He said, “Argentina are a really great team. They have shown how competitive they are, and they have this player (Messi) who has left his mark on the sport

“There is everything in place for it to be a great game, but we will try to turn things our way."

France have an incredible chance to win the World Cup and then become only the third and the first since Brazil in 1962 to defend their World Cup title.

Read all the Latest Sports News here