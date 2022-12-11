Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Insane Celebration After Harry Kane Penalty Miss Goes Viral

England’s journey at the FIFA World Cup 2022 has ended after a 1-2 defeat at the hands of defending champions France in a quarterfinal clash at the at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. Harry Kane cancelled out Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener in the second half by converting a penalty kick before Olivier Giroud put France ahead with a header late into the match.

However, as luck would have it, England were handed another spot kick following a VAR review. in the 84th minute. This time Kane ended up firing the attempt high over the crossbar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

A clip of France forward Kylian Mbappe wildly celebrating Kane fluffing the chance to convert the second penalty kick has gone viral on social media.

The French players waited with bated breath, helplessly watching Kane preparing to take the kick after Mason Mount was brought down by Theo Hernandez. However, the England forward missed the second chance and left French players celebrating but it was Mbappe’s reaction that has made the waves.

France coach Didier Deschamps admitted his men ended up giving England a sniff or two with those penalties. “We gave them a little ammunition with two penalties, but it is with hearts and guts that we held onto this result," Deschamps said after the win.

“It’s fabulous because it was a big match against a very good English team. We responded once again, it’s wonderful to reach the last four again, you have to savour it, a World Cup semi-final is quite something," he added.

England coach Gareth Southgate praised his team for their fine performance against a ‘top team’.

“I don’t think they could have given any more. They’ve played really well against a top team. It’s fine margins and things at both ends that have decided the game," Southgate said.

Read all the Latest Sports News here