Watch: Lionel Messi Reacts To Video Of Family Celebrating His Goal Against Australia

“Cometh the hour, cometh the man” is an apt phrase for Lionel Messi who once again shone on the big stage. He scored a goal to help guide Argentina past the Round of 16 and into the quarter finals. The 35-year-old couldn’t help but share a million-dollar smile when he was shown a video of his wife and kids reacting to his goal.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

In his post-match statement Messi shared his thoughts after watching the video. He said, “My family is always present, my children especially because they are grown up and understand everything. Today seeing them from the inside how they feel and how they live is spectacular. They are excited and happy.”

Messi watching his family react to his goal vs Australia is the best thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/tinvlV71X0— R 🇦🇷 (@Lionel30i) December 3, 2022

In the video, we can see Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo along with his children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro celebrating his goal with great joy and gusto. After a cagey start to the match against Australia, Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 35th minute of the game.

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez doubled this lead in the 57th minute after pouncing on an error from Australian keeper Mathew Ryan. The Socceroos bounced back with a goal after Craig Goodwin’s shot found its way into the Argentinian goal via an Enzo Fernandez deflection in the 77th minute.

This set up a tense final third of the game with Emiliano Martinez having to pull off a great save towards the latter stages of the game. La Albicelestes will now face the Netherlands in the quarter final tie on December 10 at 12:30 am IST. The match is scheduled to take place at the Lusail Stadium.

ALSO READ | ‘It’s a Childhood Dream Come True’ - Olivier Giroud After Breaking Thierry Henry’s Record

The Dutch prevailed over the USA in their Round of 16 match to reach this stage of the tournament. This Netherlands side last faced the Argentinians in 2014 and lost to them on penalties.

Louis van Gaal’s men would be hoping to change the narrative this time around. The Argentinians came into the FIFA World Cup 2022 with sublime form but suffered a shock early defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Their route to the knockout stages has been far from straight forward but at 35-years-old many would be guessing that this could be Messi’s last World Cup. The PSG talisman has a stellar list of medals in his cabinet, but the FIFA World Cup has always eluded him. He came close to winning it in 2014 only to be taken away from his grasp.

Will Messi and Co finally complete the dream and lift the trophy this time, or will the Argentinians witness another devastating heartbreak?

Read all the Latest Sports News here