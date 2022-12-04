Watch: Lionel Messi Marks 1000th Career Game With a Sensational Goal in FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi produced one of his greatest performances in Argentine colours as he starred in a 2-1 win over Australia to help his team enter the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Appearing in his fifth world cup, Messi, widely acknowledged as one of the finest footballers to have played the game, is hoping to win the title at the age of 35.

Messi, the Argentina captain, marked his 1,000th career appearance with a 789th goal to put his side 1-0 ahead in the first half of the knockout clash at Doha’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

The scoreline suggests it was a close contest and sure it was. However, it needed something of a masterclass from Messi to push Argentina ahead and magician stepped up.

While Messi’s final touch that put the ball inside the net appeared quite simple, what he did in the build-up to the goal was nothing short of sensational.

After the match, Messi said Argentina have moved one step closer to their goal now. “One more target has been reached. We are one step closer to our objective," Messi said.

He added, “It was a tough game, we knew it was going to be like that. We didn’t have much time to rest and we were worried about that. We knew it was going to be a tough game. They are physically very strong. We were able to get the advantage and then it got complicated. We suffered a bit at the end but it’s the World Cup. All games are difficult."

He also acknowledged the Argentine fans.

“It was beautiful to be with them. I think all of Argentina would like to be here, but obviously that can’t happen. We are always thrilled to play in front of these fans and it’s great to have their support every match, to feel their joy and passion," Messi said.

Argentina will next face Netherlands in the quarterfinals now.

