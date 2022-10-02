WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free Kick as 'GOAT' Appears on Side Panels

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi once again put up a show on the field as he netted a sensational free-kick against Nice as PSG registered a 2-1 win to consolidate their position at the top of Ligue 1 points table. It was the 29th minute of the game when Messi was fouled by the Nice defenders and the referee awarded a free-kick to PSG in a dangerous area. Messi netted a curling free-kick into the left top corner of the goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from 22 yards.

Interestingly, as soon as Messi netted the goal, the side panels outside the pitch changed their advertisement to GOAT which is also a jersey sponsor for PSG. The fans on Twitter went berserk after witnessing the timing of the ad placement as Messi is often regarded as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Lionel Messi is such a GOAT. What a Goal! pic.twitter.com/BgPxlPqaLV — Vibe Wave Media (@VibeWaveKE) October 1, 2022

However, it was Kylian Mbappe who came off the bench to score the winning goal as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nice 2-1 to reclaim the top spot in Ligue 1.

French international Mbappe was left out of the starting line-up by coach Christophe Galtier with one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Benfica.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier was highly impressed with Messi opening the scoring for the team with a sensational strike.

“I’m incredibly lucky to see him every morning in training,” said Galtier.

Lionel Messi vs. OGC Nice. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/JNMoEhnwec — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 2, 2022



“It was complicated in the first half, we couldn’t find any space to create chances. Nice blocked us but a superb free-kick Leo Messi unblocked the situation,” said PSG defender Marquinhos.

It was Messi’s 60th career goal from free-kicks but first in a PSG shirt.

Earlier, the 35-year-old netted a free kick for Argentina against Jamaica to help his team register a sensational victory.

Messi joined PSG last season when he had to leave Barcelona due to the club’s financial condition which didn’t allow them to renew the Argentine’s contract. Neymar was one of the key reasons behind Messi joining the French giants as the star forward also convinced the seven-time Ballon D’or Winner to come to Paris when he was in search of a new club.

Messi’s first season at PSG didn’t turn out as he planned as the French Giants failed to win the UEFA Champions League and were eliminated from the round of 16 after suffering defeat against Real Madrid who eventually lift the trophy.

