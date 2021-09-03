WATCH: Lionel Messi's Insane Free-kicks During Argentina Training

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was at his sublime best during his practice session with Argentina on Thursday ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Venezuela. Argentina did win the match 3-1 and extended their unbeaten streak to 21 games. A video of Messi taking free-kicks in the training session before the match is wowing his millions of fans on the Internet. In the short clip, the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker could be seen showcasing his legendary skills.

Have a look at Messi’s free-kicks:

Lionel Messi taking free kicks with Argentina in training. pic.twitter.com/vEQfzhbsnN— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 2, 2021

The video was viewed over 195,000 times on Twitter in less than 24 hours. After watching the video, a user wrote, “He makes it look so casual and effortless…”

He makes it look so casual and effortless…— MessiGOA7 #LM7 (@MessiGOA7) September 2, 2021

Replying to the tweet, a football fan argued that “without a wall, everything is casual and effortless.”

Without a wall, everything is casual and effortless.— samira (@s_shah113) September 2, 2021

Another user said that the video reminds him of Brazilian star Ronaldinho. “This reminds me of Ronaldinho with his Nike Ad. The one with the first 1M likes “ when he hits the crossbars”, but the difference is this video is real,” the user wrote.

This reminds me of Ronaldinho with his Nike Ad .. the one with the first 1M likes “ when he hits the crossbars” , but the difference is this video is real— AHMEDHolmes+ (@i7modi) September 2, 2021

“Messi is always mad on the field with everything… I will continue to love you every day of my life… Seeing you touch the ball makes my life better and happy,” a fan wrote.

Messi is always mad on field with everything…. I will continue to love you every day of my life… Seeing you touched ball make my life better and happy— Amolegbe Kazeem (@amolegbekazeem7) September 2, 2021

Messi was not involved in any goal directly in Argentina’s match against Venezuela. However, he will look to change that when Argentina next play against Copa America finalists Brazil on September 5.

On September 10, Argentina will take on Bolivia in their ninth World Cup qualifier match. Argentina are currently occupying the second spot in the South America qualifying table with 15 points in their kitty from seven games. The top team is Brazil.

