WATCH | Liverpool Players Celebrate Premier League With Hugs and Cheer on a Terrace

Liverpool players screamed and jumped as the final whistle was blown for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea, which helped them bag the title with seven matches left to play.

Liverpool players and staff looked like they were on a terrace watching City lose to Chelsea and they all jumped in joy and hugged each other as soon as the title became theirs.

In a video on social media, they can be seen screaming in joy to celebrate their title victory.

In the video, Virgil van Dijk can be seen screaming after which Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain can be seen flexing his muscles. Behind him, Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino can be seen having a fun time as well.

In another video, the players and staff are seen doing a countdown to the final whistle. Sadio Mane can be seen standing and eager to begin celebrating.

The players are then heard making a celebratory sound before they all break into a massive scream to rejoice the big victory.

They then get into a huddle and sing 'champeones, champeones'.

Jurgen Klopp's men sealed a 19th league title for the club with a record seven games left to play.

Liverpool have clinched the title earlier than any other Premier League champions, breaking the previous record of five games left shared by City and Manchester United.

Liverpool, who are now one title behind Manchester United's English record haul of 20, are on course to beat Manchester City's record points total of 100 set in 2017/18.

Klopp's men could smash the record for the biggest winning margin, set by City when they finished 19 points clear at the top in that same season.

They are also within touching distance of the most victories in a Premier League season -- both 32 by City in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

(With inputs from AFP)