Watch: Manchester United's Christian Eriksen Suffers Ankle Injury after Rash Tackle

Manchester United cruised to a relatively comfortable victory against Reading at Old Trafford in their FA Cup fourth-round fixture. However, the Red Devils had a major setback as Christian Eriksen suffered a grave ankle injury after a rash tackle from Andy Carroll early in the second half. As a result, the Danish international had to be substituted in the 60th minute of the game. The former Tottenham Hotspur player was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches after the game in a clip posted on Twitter by UtdPlug

In the post-match press conference, Man United coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that Eriksen had suffered an ankle injury.

“It’s always difficult to say in this moment so short after the game has finished. But it’s an ankle [problem]. We have to see what is the diagnosis, so it costs us a minimum of 24 hours before we know that and then I can say more,” he said.

The 30-year-old joined Manchester United on a free transfer last summer. Eriksen has already established himself as a pivotal part of the Manchester United setup, scoring two goals and nine assists in 31 matches across all competitions this season. The Manchester-based club is currently enjoying a good spell, placed fourth in the Premier League table with 39 points from 20 games as of writing.

Erik ten Hag’s men are also firm favourites to reach the final of the EFL Cup after bagging a spectacular 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Speaking about their most recent FA Cup fixture, the Red Devils managed to procure a dominant 3-1 victory against Reading. With the game goalless at half-time, Casemiro opened the scoring in the 54th minute. He quickly added a second to his name in the 58th minute, taking the score to 2-0.

In a match filled with entertainment, Andy Carroll picked up a second yellow card in the 65th minute, reducing Reading to 10 men for the remainder of the game. Manchester United quickly capitalized with Fred getting his name on the scoresheet in the 66th minute of the match. Amadou Salif Mbengue pulled one back to get a consolation goal for the Championship club in the 72nd minute.

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest next in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final fixture on February 2, Thursday at Old Trafford.

