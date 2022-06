Watch: Marcelo Bids Adieu to Real Madrid After 16 Years

Real Madrid needed a big room for Marcelo’s farewell ceremony on Monday.

It had to fit all 25 trophies he won with the club, the most ever by a Madrid player.

The left-back officially bid farewell to Madrid after 16 seasons with the Spanish club, breaking down in tears and having a hard time speaking.

Marcelo broke down in tears as he bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid after 15 years. pic.twitter.com/xcrxYUah6m — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 13, 2022

Marcelo had to pause when he started talking about Raúl González, one of the past and current players attending the ceremony at Madrid’s headquarters, recounting how the former striker set an example for him as a player and a person.

“I have to thank Raúl, who is sitting right here,” Marcelo said. “You helped me a lot when I first arrived. I won’t forget how you gave us a gift and a lot of advice when my son Enzo was born. You were always very caring, you and your family, and I’ll never forget that. I always tried to follow your example.”

Marcelo: “Raul, My Capi, when I arrived here you supported me with big details. When my son Enzo was born, you taught me a lot as a leader.” pic.twitter.com/uxBKE7R1Ze — Real Madrid Info ³⁵ (@RMadridInfo) June 13, 2022

The 34-year-old Marcelo ended his era with Madrid by lifting his fifth Champions League title with the club last month. He also helped Madrid win six Spanish league trophies, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys and five Spanish Super Cups. With Brazil, he won a Confederations Cup and two Olympic medals.

“When I left Brazil I set my sights on playing for a big European team and I signed for Madrid at the age of 18,” Marcelo said. “It’s been a tremendous adventure. I thought I could reach the top and today I walk out of here as the player with the most trophies in the history of the best club in the world.”

Club president Florentino Pérez presented Marcelo with the Real Madrid gold and diamond insignia and said the club will always be his home.

Florentino Pérez: “Real Madrid is and will always be your home. You have to be very proud of everything you have achieved at the best club in the world”#GraciasMarcelo | @MarceloM12 pic.twitter.com/D7ZKuCQa4x — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) June 13, 2022

“We madridistas are indebted to you for dedicating your heart and soul to every game, for that Brazilian talent and quality that have made you a unique player, for the way you are on the pitch and also in life,” Pérez said. “Your creativity and your happiness were always crucial for the team in achieving all its great success.”

Marcelo lost his spot as a starter this season and didn’t play often under coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was also among those attending the ceremony.

Marcelo has said he plans to play another couple of years before retiring, then wants to somehow remain involved with Madrid.

“This is a day for joy, not sadness,” he said. “I arrived as a boy and I’m leaving as a man.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted “More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me. On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo!”

Mais do que um companheiro de equipa, um irmão que o futebol me deu. Dentro e fora dos campos, um dos maiores craques com quem tive o prazer de partilhar um balneário. Vai com tudo nessa nova aventura, Marcelo! pic.twitter.com/Rjgb5R3DAd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 13, 2022

Ronaldo and Marcelo formed a deadly combination onfield during their days together in the Spanish capital and are known to be dear friends off it as the respect and affection they have for each other remain intact despite moving on to different pastures.

