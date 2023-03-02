Watch: Martin Odegaard’s Creamy Interception Against Alex Iwobi During Everton Game

Martin Odegaard produced a moment of magic during Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Everton on Monday. While the game was entirely in the favour of the Gunners, Odegaard stunned the home crowd at the Emirates Stadium with an A-class skill.

The event transpired in the 78th minute of the game with the Arsenal captain and Everton mid-fielder Alex Iwobi attempting a sliding challenge against one another.

Though Iwobi threw his body on the ground, Odegaard showed individual brilliance without completing the tackle. He snatched the ball away from the opposition player with a feather-like touch, performing one of the softest interceptions the game has ever witnessed.

During the Everton fixture, Odegaard, who has been in red-hot form this season, was once again the most-highlighted figure in the Arsenal midfield.

ALSO READ| Manchester City Reveal Mega Plan to Renovate Etihad Stadium, Increase Capacity to 60,000

He not only flaunted his exceptional skill but also marked his presence in the scoresheet. The Norweigan playmaker netted the third goal for the hosts, who eventually triumphed 4-0 in the crucial home fixture.

Bukayo Saka scored the opening goal for Arsenal before Gabriel Martinelli doubled the lead before the first-half whistle. Following Odegaard’s strike in the 71st minute, Marninelli completed his brace ten minutes into the regulation time, putting the final nail in Everton’s coffin.

Martin Odegaard jetted off to England in the summer of 2021. Since joining Arsenal, the former Real Madrid midfielder has taken his game to another level, under his new boss Mikel Arteta.

Arteta, impressed by his commendable improvement, decided to bestow the captain’s band upon Odegaard. The Norway international, matching the manager’s expectations, has remained one of the club’s star performers. He has already scored 9 goals in his 24 league appearances this season. He has also got 7 assists under his belt.

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi Gifts 35 Gold iPhones Worth Rs 1.73 Crore Each to Argentina’s World Cup-Winning Squad: Report

With the commanding victory against Everton, Arsenal has now reached five points clear of Manchester City, playing the same number of games. The Gunners have taken a stronghold of the top spot in the Premier League standings with 60 points in 25 matches.

Read all the Latest Sports News here