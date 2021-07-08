A clip of midfielder Mason Mount has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen handing over England shirt to a little fan in the stands at Wembley on Wednesday after helping his team reach first ever Euro final as they beat Denmark 2-1 in extra-time.

The fan-made video shows Mount approaching the stands with a bundled England shirt as a little girl awaits who starts bawling upon accepting the memento.

Fans are praising the 22-year-old for his sweet gesture.

He’s top class in every way.— Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, destiny awaits Gareth Southgate and his English team as they face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium. This is their first ever major international final in 55 years and the Haary Kane-led side has a chance to create history in front of home fans if they win the summit clash which will be their first ever Euro title.

Southgate praised his players for their resilience. “I’m so proud of the players. It’s an incredible occasion to be a part of, the fans were incredible all night. It wasn’t going to be straightforward. The game the other night in Rome was, but we told the players that they would have to show resilience and come back from some setbacks, and we did that tonight," he said after the match.

“When you have waited as long as we have to get through a semi-final, given the limited amount of international experience some of the players have, they have done an incredible job.

“The most pleasing thing is that we’ve given our fans and nation a fantastic night, and the journey carries on for another four days. For the team to come through this sort of a night, we suffered in Moscow on a night like this [against Croatia in 2018], we managed to put that right.”

“We’re in a final, we’ve got to enjoy that fact, but there is one more massive hurdle to try and conquer. Italy are a very good side, they have really shown outstanding form, have defensive warriors at the back, it’s going to be a great game to look forward to."

