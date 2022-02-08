WATCH: Mohamed Salah Encourages Egypt Teammates to ‘Take Revenge’ After AFCON Loss to Senegal

Senegal held their nerves to lift the AFCON title after defeating Egypt on penalties in the final in Yaounde on Monday. It was sheer happiness, pride and joy for Senegal as Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in the shootout. While Mane and Senegal were celebrating with glee, his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah was seen encouraging and rallying his country teammates to “take revenge” on Senegal in the World Cup playoffs next month.

Egypt lost the penalties 2-4 after 120 minutes of non-stop football that saw no goals being scored.

Liverpool teammates Mane and Salah do share a bond when it comes to playing together in the Premier League. Salah was supposed to take the fifth penalty kick but did not get the chance as Mane scored the winning goal for Senegal.

A video has emerged from Egypt’s dressing room, where captain Salah was seen encouraging and boosting his distraught and discouraged teammates to exact revenge on Senegal next month. Take a look.

Even with his clear disappointment in losing the AFCON final, Mo Salah was still rallying his teammates with a speech in the dressing room after the game.What a leader ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1l8k3tggpO — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 7, 2022

In the video, Salah is heard telling his teammates that Egypt have upcoming games against Senegal next month. The Pharaohs will face the AFCON 2022 champions over two legs in the World Cup African playoffs which are scheduled to be played in March.

The rivalry only intensifies as both countries have finished top of their respective groups in the second round of the qualifiers, and have been drawn against each other. The two nations will have to battle it out for a place in the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup later this year. The first leg will be played in Cairo on March 23 and the second leg in Dakar on March 29.

Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski told Goal that the two sides have unfinished business and have upcoming challenges ahead next month. The Egyptian goalkeeper went on to state that the nation does not just take a fall and will continue to pursue its objectives.

It was in the seventh minute of the AFCON final, Senegal were awarded a penalty kick and Mane stood at the spot to take the shot. However, it was seen that Salah told keeper Gabaski where his Liverpool teammate would shoot. This yielded results as Gabaski save dthe penalty to deny Senegal an early lead in the finals.

While Mane is expected to rest after winning the AFCON final with Senegal, Salah has already touched down at Liverpool and is eager to train with the side for the Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.