WATCH: Moroccan Players and Their Mothers Honoured By King Mohammed VI

Morocco made headlines at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 as they became the first African or Arab nation to reach the semi-final of the biggest tournament in the world.

Morocco stunned the world with their selling performances, going unbeaten up until their final four fixture against France.

The team returned home to much fanfare as Moroccans took to the streets to cheer on the players, who had made history for the North African nation on the world stage, during their parade around the capital city of Rabat on an open-top bus.

The celebrations did not end there as the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, felicitated the players and also honoured their mothers in a mark of high respect.

A special moment for Morocco’s World Cup heroes as they are honoured by their King while accompanied by their mothers ❤️🎖🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZJMsMKpB0i— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2022

The Atlas Lions won the hearts of the world with their brave performance and their heartfelt celebrations with their mothers on the field after their victories.

Morocco topped a difficult Group F, which included the likes of Croatia, Belgium and Canada.

The Atlas Lions opened the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Croatia, before registering a shocking 2-0 win over Belgium. They sealed Group F honours with a 2-1 win against Canada as they progressed to the knockout phases of the tournament.

Their first elimination challenge was against 2010 FIFA World Cup champions Spain. Morocco displayed grit to hold the Spaniards to a 0-0 draws before dumping La Roja out of the competition on penalties.

Their quarterfinal fixture was against high-flying Portugal. The African side made history by becoming the first-ever team from their continent to make it to the final four stage of the FIFA World Cup as they handed the Europeans a 1-0 defeat to kick them out of the tournament.

They fell short in their semi-final match against France as they went down 2-0 as Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani found the back of the net for Les Blues.

Morocco exhibited defensive solidity in their dream run in Qatar as they had conceded just the solitary goal ahead of their semi-final encounter against France. And notably, that only goal was my own goal.

After the end of the World Cup, it was announced that Morocco would host the upcoming edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.

