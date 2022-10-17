WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Teaches Japanese Kid Javelin Throw Technique on Return to Tokyo

India’s Olympic Gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra revisited the city where everything changed for him as he came away from the Tokyo Olympics a champion and only the second Indian athlete to have won the yellow medal at the biggest sporting event on the planet.

The Indian sensation was back in Tokyo for the commemoration ceremony held in the stadium where he took the world by storm to clinch the coveted top podium position.

On his return to the Japanese capital, the 24-year-old Javelin thrower was seen imparting his technical knowledge about the sport to a young Japanese kid.

The man from Khandra helped the little kid with his stance, his knee positions and of course the all-important release of the Javelin.

The caption for the video read “It’s not every day you get a lesson from an Olympic champion!”.

It’s not every day you get a lesson from an Olympic champion! 😍#NeerajChopra #CraftingVictories #Tokyo2020 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sWaQybr5G7 — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) October 16, 2022

Chopra also shared a video of himself picking up the javelin and performing a throw at the stadium in which he made a name for himself and the nation proud, much to the delight of the gathered audience.

“Had a great time at the #Tokyo2020 Commemoration Ceremony today, and was a special feeling being back at the stadium where it all changed for me. Thank you to @iocmedia, @gorin and @Tokyo2020 for the invite!”, Chopra wrote.

Had a great time at the #Tokyo2020 Commemoration Ceremony today, and was a special feeling being back at the stadium where it all changed for me. Thank you to @iocmedia, @gorin and @Tokyo2020 for the invite! 🙏🇮🇳#ThankYouTokyo #ありがとう東京 pic.twitter.com/GAmJRAvR5f — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 16, 2022

This time though things would have felt different as the gold medallist was received and cheered on by the thousands of fans in attendance in contrast to the time he won the Olympic event as COVID restrictions had prohibited fans from entering the stadium back during the time of the games.

