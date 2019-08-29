Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Neymar Fulfils His ‘Dream’ With Cameo in Netflix Show Money Heist

The footballer tweeted out a video in which he is seen making in a cameo appearance on the Netflix series La Casa de Papel, which is translated into English as Money Heist.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Watch: Neymar Fulfils His ‘Dream’ With Cameo in Netflix Show Money Heist
(Image: Reuters)
Brazilian footballer Neymar took to Twitter to reveal that he has realised his dream after appearing on popular Netflix series Money Heist.

The footballer tweeted out a video in which he is seen making in a cameo appearance on the Netflix series La Casa de Papel, which is translated into English as Money Heist.

In his tweet, the player wrote, “Eu pude realizar meu sonho e fazer parte da minha série favorita. E agora eu posso compartilhar o João com todos vocês (I was able to realise my dream and be part of my favorite series. And now I can share Joao (his character) with you all!)”

Thanking the series makers and the crew, Neymar shared the 11-second clip.

However, the series removed the scenes shot by the Paris Saint-Germain forward in two episodes of the show after the player’s name was dragged into a rape case.

But once the case was dropped by the Brazilian police last month, the streaming platform re-released the episodes that featured Neymar.

The world’s most expensive footballer has a small role in the third season of the crime drama Money Heist, which involves him following a gang of robbers and helping in a robbery at the Bank of Spain. The show is based in Spain’s capital Madrid.

