Watch: Neymar Fulfils His ‘Dream’ With Cameo in Netflix Show Money Heist

Brazilian footballer Neymar took to Twitter to reveal that he has realised his dream after appearing on popular Netflix series Money Heist.

The footballer tweeted out a video in which he is seen making in a cameo appearance on the Netflix series La Casa de Papel, which is translated into English as Money Heist.

In his tweet, the player wrote, “Eu pude realizar meu sonho e fazer parte da minha série favorita. E agora eu posso compartilhar o João com todos vocês (I was able to realise my dream and be part of my favorite series. And now I can share Joao (his character) with you all!)”

Eu pude realizar meu sonho e fazer parte da minha série favorita. E agora eu posso compartilhar o João com todos vocês !Gracias @lacasadepapel !#LCDP3 #nuevofichaje #lacasadepapel pic.twitter.com/fxwWieoP0N — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 27, 2019

Thanking the series makers and the crew, Neymar shared the 11-second clip.

However, the series removed the scenes shot by the Paris Saint-Germain forward in two episodes of the show after the player’s name was dragged into a rape case.

But once the case was dropped by the Brazilian police last month, the streaming platform re-released the episodes that featured Neymar.

The world’s most expensive footballer has a small role in the third season of the crime drama Money Heist, which involves him following a gang of robbers and helping in a robbery at the Bank of Spain. The show is based in Spain’s capital Madrid.

