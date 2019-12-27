WATCH | Novak Djokovic Attempts to Learn the Cristiano Ronaldo Jump From the Portuguese
Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video on social media where he tried teaching Novak Djokovic his infamous jump.
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Novak Djokovic.
Cristiano Ronaldo's 8feet 5inch jump has taken over the world since the past few days and now even tennis star Novak Djokovic cannot stop himself from trying to learn that sensational jump.
Ronaldo pulled off an inspiring jump against Sampadoria in Serie A as he hung in the air for a 1.5 seconds before he connected with the Alex Sandro cross to head in the ball.
Such was the gravitas of that goal that it inspired countless memes as fans around the world were mesmerised by the 'physics' of it. Not Lionel Messi fans though, who were quick to troll Ronaldo when Juventus lost to Lazio in the Italian Supercoppa.
While the world could only marvel at the jump, Djokovic got a chance to learn it from the man himself. Ronaldo posted a short video of himself with the Serbian star, trying to teach him how to make the jump.
Ronaldo captioned the video, "Teaching @DjokerNole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!"
Teaching @DjokerNole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!! pic.twitter.com/GgMr9rAUEf
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2019
Marcus Rashford also took to Twitter to marvel at the Ronaldo jump after he headed in for Manchester United against Newcastle United on their Boxing Day clash. Rashford climbed highest to power a header into the roof of the net from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pin-point cross.
However, the English striker accepted that that his headed goal was nowhere as good as Ronaldo, as he wrote: "Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it."
Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it pic.twitter.com/ggascWaONb — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 26, 2019
Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri was amazed by Ronaldo's header and said, "Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA, he was up in the air for an hour and a half."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- You Season 2: Penn Badgley Fans Compare Creepiness of Joe Goldberg and Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey
- 3 Years Ago, I was Frustrated As I wasn't Getting the Work I Wanted, Says Nora Fatehi
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years