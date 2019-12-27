Take the pledge to vote

WATCH | Novak Djokovic Attempts to Learn the Cristiano Ronaldo Jump From the Portuguese

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video on social media where he tried teaching Novak Djokovic his infamous jump.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 27, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
WATCH | Novak Djokovic Attempts to Learn the Cristiano Ronaldo Jump From the Portuguese
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Novak Djokovic.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 8feet 5inch jump has taken over the world since the past few days and now even tennis star Novak Djokovic cannot stop himself from trying to learn that sensational jump.

Ronaldo pulled off an inspiring jump against Sampadoria in Serie A as he hung in the air for a 1.5 seconds before he connected with the Alex Sandro cross to head in the ball.

Such was the gravitas of that goal that it inspired countless memes as fans around the world were mesmerised by the 'physics' of it. Not Lionel Messi fans though, who were quick to troll Ronaldo when Juventus lost to Lazio in the Italian Supercoppa.

While the world could only marvel at the jump, Djokovic got a chance to learn it from the man himself. Ronaldo posted a short video of himself with the Serbian star, trying to teach him how to make the jump.

Ronaldo captioned the video, "Teaching @DjokerNole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!"

Earlier,

Marcus Rashford also took to Twitter to marvel at the Ronaldo jump after he headed in for Manchester United against Newcastle United on their Boxing Day clash. Rashford climbed highest to power a header into the roof of the net from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pin-point cross.

However, the English striker accepted that that his headed goal was nowhere as good as Ronaldo, as he wrote: "Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it."

Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri was amazed by Ronaldo's header and said, "Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA, he was up in the air for an hour and a half."

