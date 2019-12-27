WATCH | Novak Djokovic Attempts to Learn the Cristiano Ronaldo Jump From the Portuguese

Cristiano Ronaldo's 8feet 5inch jump has taken over the world since the past few days and now even tennis star Novak Djokovic cannot stop himself from trying to learn that sensational jump.

Ronaldo pulled off an inspiring jump against Sampadoria in Serie A as he hung in the air for a 1.5 seconds before he connected with the Alex Sandro cross to head in the ball.

Such was the gravitas of that goal that it inspired countless memes as fans around the world were mesmerised by the 'physics' of it. Not Lionel Messi fans though, who were quick to troll Ronaldo when Juventus lost to Lazio in the Italian Supercoppa.

While the world could only marvel at the jump, Djokovic got a chance to learn it from the man himself. Ronaldo posted a short video of himself with the Serbian star, trying to teach him how to make the jump.

Ronaldo captioned the video, "Teaching @DjokerNole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!"

Teaching @DjokerNole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!! pic.twitter.com/GgMr9rAUEf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2019

Earlier,

Marcus Rashford also took to Twitter to marvel at the Ronaldo jump after he headed in for Manchester United against Newcastle United on their Boxing Day clash. Rashford climbed highest to power a header into the roof of the net from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pin-point cross.

However, the English striker accepted that that his headed goal was nowhere as good as Ronaldo, as he wrote: "Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it."

Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it pic.twitter.com/ggascWaONb — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 26, 2019

Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri was amazed by Ronaldo's header and said, "Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA, he was up in the air for an hour and a half."

