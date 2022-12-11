CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Football » Watch: Pitch Invader Tries to Get Close to a Tearful Cristiano Ronaldo But Gets Pulled by Security
2-MIN READ

Watch: Pitch Invader Tries to Get Close to a Tearful Cristiano Ronaldo But Gets Pulled by Security

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 10:11 IST

Doha

Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset while leaving the field. (AP Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset while leaving the field. (AP Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen crying after Portugal were eliminated in the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s world cup dream ended in tearful goodbye after his Portugal were handed a 1-0 defeat by high-flying Morocco in a quarterfinal match on Saturday. Youssef En-Nesyri’s gravity-defying header during the closing minutes of the first half proved to be the difference between the two sides as Portugal’s desperate search for an equaliser went in vain.

Ronaldo didn’t start the game for the second time in a row but came in as substitute during the second half, replacing Ruben Neves. However, even his introduction proved futile as Morocco kept their opponents at bay to create history.

Once the referee blew the whistle after eight minutes of added injury time, Ronaldo began his long walk back to the locker room in tears.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

RELATED NEWS

And as he was about to enter the tunnel, an overenthusiastic pitch invader somehow thought that it was the right time to get close to the football icon, perhaps for a hug or a selfie.

Ronaldo was visibly upset by the invader’s actions but the security quickly sprung into action pulling the fan away from the Portuguese and knocked down.

This is possibly the 37-year-old’s final world cup match of a glittering career and he might not make/get another chance to win the coveted trophy.

It the 196th time that Ronaldo made an appearance at the international level and he drew level for the record of all-time caps at the stage.

“If you take two people that are the most upset perhaps it was Cristiano Ronaldo and myself," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. “Of course we are upset, of course it affects us, that’s part of the game, that’s part of the job."

Ronaldo though won Euro 2016 with Portugal even though he was sidelined early on in the summit clash after picking up an injury.

For the second successive time, Santos relegated Ronaldo to the bench but said he has no regrets. “I have no regrets, I think this was a team that played very well against Switzerland," Santos said. “Cristiano is a great player, he came in when I thought that was necessary, so no, I have no regrets."

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 11, 2022, 10:11 IST
last updated:December 11, 2022, 10:11 IST