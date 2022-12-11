Watch: Pitch Invader Tries to Get Close to a Tearful Cristiano Ronaldo But Gets Pulled by Security

Cristiano Ronaldo’s world cup dream ended in tearful goodbye after his Portugal were handed a 1-0 defeat by high-flying Morocco in a quarterfinal match on Saturday. Youssef En-Nesyri’s gravity-defying header during the closing minutes of the first half proved to be the difference between the two sides as Portugal’s desperate search for an equaliser went in vain.

Ronaldo didn’t start the game for the second time in a row but came in as substitute during the second half, replacing Ruben Neves. However, even his introduction proved futile as Morocco kept their opponents at bay to create history.

Once the referee blew the whistle after eight minutes of added injury time, Ronaldo began his long walk back to the locker room in tears.

And as he was about to enter the tunnel, an overenthusiastic pitch invader somehow thought that it was the right time to get close to the football icon, perhaps for a hug or a selfie.

Ronaldo was visibly upset by the invader’s actions but the security quickly sprung into action pulling the fan away from the Portuguese and knocked down.

Damn Ronaldo walked straight off the pitch in tears without congratulating one of the Morocco players then gets confronted by a pitch invader and he shoves him away…..pic.twitter.com/yCC9zREoka— JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) December 10, 2022

This is possibly the 37-year-old’s final world cup match of a glittering career and he might not make/get another chance to win the coveted trophy.

It the 196th time that Ronaldo made an appearance at the international level and he drew level for the record of all-time caps at the stage.

“If you take two people that are the most upset perhaps it was Cristiano Ronaldo and myself," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. “Of course we are upset, of course it affects us, that’s part of the game, that’s part of the job."

Cristiano Ronaldo first player off the pitch, don’t think he even noticed the pitch invader. Straight down the tunnel in tears. That’s his World Cup dream over. pic.twitter.com/oFHHQC3Oub— Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) December 10, 2022

Ronaldo though won Euro 2016 with Portugal even though he was sidelined early on in the summit clash after picking up an injury.

For the second successive time, Santos relegated Ronaldo to the bench but said he has no regrets. “I have no regrets, I think this was a team that played very well against Switzerland," Santos said. “Cristiano is a great player, he came in when I thought that was necessary, so no, I have no regrets."

