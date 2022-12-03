Watch: Referee Shakes Vincent Aboubakar's Hand Before Showing Him a Red Card

Vincent Aboubakar scored in the stoppage time to seal a memorable 1-0 win at the FIFA World Cup 2022 for Cameroon against favourites Brazil but the wild celebration that followed resulted in him being ejected from the field. Aboubakar headed in a cross during the 92nd minute of the Group G clash before taking off his shirt.

The referee swiftly took out a yellow card - Aboubakar’s second of the night - and as a result, a red card resulting in the Cameroonian’s send-off. Naturally, such scenes result in discontentment but this was one of the rare occasions when both the parties exchanged pleasantries - the referee smiling and even shaking Abubakar’s hand before taking out the cards with the Cameroon captain happily accepting the decision before walking off.

The win though wasn’t enough for Cameroon to advance to the next round as Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to progress as the group runners-up.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song says despite the disappointment, he’s looking at the positives from their campaign. “Despite the fact we won we are disappointed because we realise we could have done better," Song said after the match. “It is a shame to stop here but we just need to see the positives and we will keep working."

Despite the defeat, Brazil finished their group at the top thanks to a better goal difference than Switzerland and will next face South Korea in the round of 16 now.

Already qualified Brazil had made nine changes to to their line up with Dani Alves given a start as he became the oldest to represent them at an international game aged 39.

“Tonight we all lost, it is a collective defeat," Brazil coach Tite said after the match. “Nobody has won all three group games at this World Cup and the three teams who won their first two matches lost the next one. It just shows how difficult these matches are."

