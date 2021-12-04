WATCH: Ronaldinho Rolls Back Years with Hat-trick During Charity Match

Brazilian great Ronaldinho on Wednesday rolled back the years by netting a stunning hat-trick in front of an overjoyed crowd during a charity match in Brazil’s Estadio Rei Pele stadium. In the match, Ronaldinho lined up alongside his former teammate Ronaldo Nazario’s son. The opposing team was led by comedian Carlinhos Maia.

Ronaldinho netted three goals in the match and his last goal was an outstanding chip as his side defeated Carlinhos 5-1. Ronaldinho retired from football in 2015 but if his latest reel is anything to go by then the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner has still not lost his touch.

The former Barcelona striker also shared a short clip from the match on Instagram. The caption on the post read, “My thanks to everyone who was at the 2021 Game of Joy here in Maceio!!!”

In the footage, Ronaldinho could be seen acknowledging the crowd by bowing down in front of them and waving after recording his feat.

Ronaldinho was counted as one of the most gifted footballers in the history of the game during his heydays. The word impossible wasn’t applicable for the Brazilian ace and he was a magician on the field. He also played a central role in Brazil’s 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning campaign in Japan and South Korea. He has netted 33 goals for his national side in 97 appearances to enlist his name among all-time legends of Brazil.

In club football, he is fondly remembered for his scintillating five-year spell with Barcelona. He won two domestic league titles and one Champions League trophy with the Catalan giants.

Ronaldinho also played in two other European leagues – Serie A with AC Milan and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint Germain – before ending his career in Brazil.

