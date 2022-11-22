WATCH: Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari Scores Incredible Goal to Shock Lionel Messi's Argentina in Qatar World Cup

Saudi Arabia produced one of the most memorable upsets in FIFA World Cup history as they shocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina with a 2-1 win victory on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Argentina took an early lead in the game courtesy of Messi’s goal from the penalty spot in the 10th minute but Saudi came back from behind in the second to pull off an upset to remember for ages.

It was a sensational strike from Salem Al-Dawsari in the 53rd minute of the game which pinned the La Albiceleste down in Doha.

The 31-year-old rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner after a delightful piece of trickery which brought joy to Saudi fans across the globe. The goal has all the potential to be nominated for the goal of the tournament.

Must Listen: Arabic commentatary as Saudi Arabia shock Lionel Messi’s Argentina with this exclamation point strike by Salem Al-Dawsari. Akin to watching a 16 seed drop a #1 in March Madness. Miracle on Ice with more sinister geopolitical undertonespic.twitter.com/sSccwzdMW2— roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 22, 2022

The Argentine defenders failed to hold their nerves at the start of the second half as a result they started their campaign on a horrific note.

The Copa America champions tried hard to get an equaliser but the Saudi Arabia glovesman Mohammed Al-Owais proved unbeatable and the final whistle sparked scenes of jubilation.

Meanwhile, the comeback from Saudi Arabia started with a goal from Saleh Al-Shehri to cancel out an early Lionel Messi penalty.

It was a calm finish from the Saudi striker to get past Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Many feel that it should be ranked as the biggest upset in FIFA World Cup history as Argentina started the match as favourites with a 36-match unbeaten streak which eventually came to end on the biggest stage.

“Sometimes all the stars are aligned," said Saudi’s French coach Herve Renard. “Today all the stars were aligned for us."

“We made history for football," he added. “It will stay forever, this is most important. But we also have to think about looking forward. We still have two difficult games before us."

Earlier, in the first half, Argentina controlled the game but the hat-trick of off-side goals might hurt them badly after the result they just witnessed.

