WATCH | Scotland’s 'Tartan Army' Takes Over London Ahead of Euro 2020 Clash Against England

Over 20,000 Scotland fans travelled to London from Scotland ahead of the Euro 2020 clash between England and Scotland scheduled to be played in Wembley on June 19 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. The Scottish fans partied throughout the night in London, despite the 48-hour dispersal orders being given by the Metropolitan Police. The Daily Mail reported that a majority of the Scottish fans who have entered London, are not ticket-holders. Only 2,600 Scotland fans have been granted tickets, while the rest of the ‘Tartan Army’ turned up to create chaos in the city before the clash.

• Scotland fans in London today, a thread: pic.twitter.com/VUQYVuIrTz— Scottish Away Days (@ScottishAway) June 17, 2021

Images have emerged of intoxicated fans who are draped in Scotland flags and jerseys, shouting profane chants, jumping in the William Shakespeare fountain while some of the fans streaked naked in the streets of central London. Videos have surfaced on the internet which shows a few Scotland fans being arrested.

Scotland fans arriving in London! pic.twitter.com/7BuppZssTr— Raman Bhardwaj (@ramanbhardwajTV) June 17, 2021

The Scotland fans have found the fountain in Leicester Sqaure #SCO #SCOENG pic.twitter.com/XZsx27pgMg— Kevin Jackson (@kevinnjackson) June 17, 2021

Scotland fans are getting the party started in London today. More than 20K Scotland fans are expected to travel to London for the England match tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RrlEzwufLF — Casual Ultra (@thecasualultra) June 17, 2021

Scotland fans took over Hyde Park We’ve got McGinn, Super John McGinnnnn… pic.twitter.com/7eW1dfrMmv— Connor McLeod (@connormcleod_) June 17, 2021

Mayor Sadiq Khan had requested the ticket-less fans to enjoy the game from Scotland as their presence could see a spread in the COVID-19 virus in pubs and hotels. The London Ambulance Service have stated that they would not have more medics on standby despite the gathering of Scotland fans in Hyde Park.

Scotland Yard have issued a dispersal order citing ‘anti-social behaviour’ and the Scottish fans have been given time till 3:00 PM on Saturday to disperse. However, if not for the dispersal order, the weather might play a major role as it has been constantly raining in England and will dampen the party.

Ahead of the clash, England are favourites to secure three points against rivals Scotland as the latter team were handed a shock defeat by Czech Republic. Returning to the Euros since 1996, Scotland played their first match in Glasgow, however, Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick had other plans as the striker scored a brace, including the 40-yard-goal to help his side claim three points and go on top of the table.

England, on the other hand, were able to narrowly beat Croatia 1-0 in Wembley. Raheem Sterling found the sole goal in the clash and The Three Lions will aim to beat rivals Scotland in order to go on top of the table and qualify for the last 16 of the Euros. Netherlands, Belgium and Italy have already qualified for the last 16 round and England can join them with a win over Scotland. However, it cannot be a narrow win as England will need to settle their goal difference as well.

The fans have already shown their passion by visiting London and the clash will surely be a memorable one for the ages as England take on Scotland on June 19 at the Wembley Stadium in London from 12:30 AM IST.

