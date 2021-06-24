WATCH | Sergio Aguero and Other Argentina Players Celebrate Lionel Messi's Birthday

Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi who turned 34 on Thursday, celebrated his birthday with his Argentina teammates inside their team hotel in Brazil. The Argentina team is currently in Brazil to take part in the Copa America.

Recently, in Argentina’s Copa America game against Paraguay, Messi made a record-equalling 147th appearance for Argentina. Only Javier Mascherano has played for Argentina as many times as Leo Messi and he will be the player with most games for Argentina in the final group match against Bolivia next Tuesday.

Argentina logged its second win in three group matches played, beating Paraguay 1-0, with Alejandro “Papu" Gomez scoring the sole goal of a lacklustre match in Brasilia in the ninth minute. The win placed Lionel Messi’s La Albiceleste top of Group A with seven points — enough to secure its spot in the next phase of the tournament being played in empty stadiums in coronavirus-battered Brazil.

Barcelona too posted a number of tweets to celebrate the superstar’s birthday.

Meanwhile,Lionel Messi has entered the last week of his contract with the Spanish giants with no confirmation over his immediate future. However, there’s hope for the Cules, according to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer window specialist Italian journalist, Leo will sign the contract extension imminently for two more years, the delay is due to some clauses in the contract structure.

Messi, who made his Barcelona debut in 2004 at the age of 17, currently holds the record of most matches played for Barcelona (778), recorded the most titles (34), most wins, most goals (672) and most assists (288) for the Catalan giants in the 121-year old history of the La Liga powerhouse.

