Watch: Shakira's Reaction to Liverpool's Famous Champions League Semi-final Comeback against Barcelona

A recent clip has emerged on social media, which shows Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's wife and famous singer Shakira watching Liverpool's stunning win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final match. The clip, released by Barcelona's official handle on twitter, showed Liverpool's comeback during the second half of the game, leading to a 4-0 win over Camp Nou, before highlighting Shakira's reaction to the game.

In the video, Shakira can be seen watching the game with her children, when her elder son Milan Pique Mebarak says, "If it stays like this, it doesn't matter. We'll go through to the final' to which Shakira replies 'Yes honey'."

As Milan goes on to say something else, he is interrupted by a huge uproar and Shakira can be seen shouting, "No! I can't believe it! No!"

She grabs her son before turning away from the television, seemingly refusing to believe what has just transpired in the game.

The singer was reacting to Gini Wijnaldum's head shot which helped level the score on 54 minutes. It was Liverpool's third goal in the game.

The match saw Liverpool make a stunning comeback when on the 56th minute when Divock Origi's goal gave them the win.

The clip is part of the trailer for a new documentary series called 'Matchday' and will be released on Rakuten TV later in the month, the report revealed.

