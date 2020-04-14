Watch | Six-year-old Lionel Messi Fan from Iran Shows Fine Football Skills

All sporting events have come to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. Football stars have been practicing at home and urging fans to stay inside through their social media handles. And a Lionel Messi fan has been excelling at home practice.

A 6-year-old child from Iran Arat Hosseini's football skills have gone viral on the internet. In a video posted on the child's personal Instagram account, Arat can be seen wearing Barcelona's number 10 jersey, one Lionel Messi wears.

The video begins with Arat saying, "Hello Lionel Messi, I love you" and with a wink, the tricks begin. The video shows Arat performing a number of tricks with the ball and then sends the ball into a small net using a bicycle kick. The caption also talks of Arat's dream of playing for Barcelona.

The kid has also enamoured many with the toned body and an unimaginable physique. The video has garnered over 21 lakh views and various comments. Arat has managed to grab Camp Nou's attention with the level of skills as well.

The official Twitter account of Messi's club also shared Arat's video with the caption, "The kid if a young goat."

(IG: arat.gym) — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 13, 2020

FC Barcelona calling Arat a "young goat" goes in line with the popular claim of Messi being the GOAT (greatest of all time).