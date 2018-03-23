GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch Sprint King Usain Bolt Begin Trial With Borussia Dortmund

The 31-year old who is a die-hard Manchester United fan will be playing a friendly charity match at Old Trafford later this year. But, for now Bolt has German World Cup winner Mario Gotze for company through the initial stages of training.

News18 Sports

Updated:March 23, 2018, 11:57 AM IST
Watch Sprint King Usain Bolt Begin Trial With Borussia Dortmund
Usain Bolt with Marco Reus at Borussia Dortmund's training center (Image: Usain Bolt/Twitter)
Jamaican Sprint legend Usain Bolt’s dreams of a career in football a serious shot has finally taken off after he completed his first day at training with the German giants Borussia Dortmund. The eight time Olympic champion is undergoing a trial with the Bundesliga outfit, and both co-incidentally share the same sponsor – PUMA.

The 31-year old who is a die-hard Manchester United fan will be playing a friendly charity match at Old Trafford later this year. But, for now he has German World Cup winner Mario Gotze and the likes Marco Reus for company through the initial stages of training.






Bolt, who is convinced that he can transfer his winning habit and speed from the athletics track to the football field, is attempting to earn a contract with Dortmund. The sprint king who continues to aim for a Man United contract eventually, though was not given too much encouragement by the Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez.

“I love Usain Bolt, he's a great athlete. Physically, nobody comes close. Who runs faster than him? No one. But with all due respect to him, he will never make any difference on a football pitch,” Xavi told Sofoot.com.

Pressed further on why Bolt would be wrong for football, Xavi said: “Because we cannot supplant mental speed and game intelligence with physical abilities. It's impossible.”




Bolt, since retiring from athletics has trained with the South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns in January.

"With training, I could be good," he said last year. "Me and Paul Pogba talk a lot. I watch and ask him a lot of questions. I want to play but it has to be in the top league. I'm not content to be average."

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
