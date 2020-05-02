Watch | Sunil Chhetri Gives Aspiring Footballers Simple Home Trick to Work on Weaker Foot

Sunil Chhetri doesn’t take a moment to sit back and relax during the quarantine. In a new video shared by Indian national football team star, he submitted a simple tutorial to “Work on weaker foot” with his followers.

The 35-year-old, who entered the third week of rehab for his injured left leg, was seen doing some light football drills.

“Kids, this is a basic but effective way of working on your weaker foot. Pick a corner at home and get down to it. Remember, it’s the technique, not the speed that matters (sic.),”he wrote in the caption.

The ace footballer also added a funny word of caution below. “Also, a disclaimer – if you happen to break anything at home, you didn’t learn this from me!” the captain Fantastic quipped.







Earlier, Chhetri opened up about the difficulties he encountered in his beginning years also considered quitting at one point.

“The first year was good. I used to get 20 minutes or 30 minutes game time in matches and people used to tag me next Bhaichung Bhutia and what not. But football in Kolkata teaches you very quickly. The crowd turns hostile when you start losing and there were times I used to cry. Losing is not an option in Kolkata. It's not easy, a lot of players even quit. There were instances which shook me and I even called my father back home once and said that I don't think I should do this,” ISL quoted Chhetri as saying.

However, the Bengaluru FC star confessed that his family’s support changed his mind to walk out from the sport. The striker said, "My family supported me a lot and my father flew in to stay with me from time to time. We talked and it made things easier. The story continued and 18 years on, here I am (sic.)"