Watch: The Incredible Goal Saving Tackle From Lisandro Martinez That Kept Argentina's World Cup Hopes Alive

Argentina registered an impressive 2-1 win over Australia after overcoming a late scare to seal qualification spot to the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Argentina captain Lionel Messi took the lead for his team with an impressive goal in the 35th minute.

Messi, who was playing his 1000th career game was seen fully pumped up against Australia as in the 35th minute, he received the ball inside the box from Alexis Mac Allister, took a touch, and then planted his smooth effort into the corner of the net.

Just 22 minutes later of the first goal, Julian Alvarez doubled Argentina’s lead. In the second half, he profited from a disastrous mistake from Australia goalkeeper, Mat Ryan and solidified his team’s position in the match.

However, Australia made their constant efforts and then pulled a goal back in the 77th minute. Craig Goodwin came up with a speculative effort from outside the box which had hit United-linked Enzo Fernandez and then eventually the ball found the back of the net.

The match became tense as Australia tried back and forth to score an equaliser. And were even close to do so as in the 80th minute Aziz Behich went on a fabulous run, dodging Argentina’s defenders.

Beziz looked certain to rest the ball in net but Lisandro Martinez, who came just five minutes after the half time, came close to block Behich and then produced a perfectly timed tackle to ensure his team maintaining the lead. Beziz could have shattered Argentina’s hopes if Martinez had not mastered in sending the ball outside the goal post.

Martinez’ save not only helped Argentina to move into the last eight but he also made his own chances solid in the team for the quarter-final clash against Netherlands.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Argentina as they first received a shock defeat from Saudi Arabia. Following which they bounced back in the tournament with wins over Mexico and Poland. And now, will be locking horns with Netherlands, who defeated the United States 3-1 on Saturday. It has been a good run for Messi and will be hoping to continue the momentum as well.

