Watch | Tiemoue Bakayoko Forgets His Number and Almost Substitutes Himself

Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 for AS Monaco on loan from Chelsea, had a hilarious moment on the pitch during Monaco's 3-0 win over Amiens when he forgot his shirt number and almost subbed himself off.

Bakayoko, who wears No.6 at Monaco currently, saw No.14 flash in red from the sidelines and jogged towards the touchline before being reminded that his number had changed.

The confusion stems from the fact that Bakayoko used to wear No.14 when he played for Monaco before making the big move to Chelsea and Stamford Bridge.

Currently he is back at Monaco on loan from Chelsea but since Keita Balde Diao was already wearing No.14, he had to settle for No.6. But Bakayoko completely missed the detail, which led to an extremely funny moment.

AS Monaco shared a video of the incident on their Twitter handle, where Bakayoko can be seen jogging towards the touchline when the fourth official tells him that he is not the one being substituted.

Quand tu as porté le numéro 1⃣4⃣ un peu trop longtemps dans ta carrière W/ @TimoeB08 pic.twitter.com/XtJ60SiplG — AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) December 8, 2019

He then looked around in confusion before being reminded of his current number. He turned around and could not help but let out a chuckle.

Keita then came towards the touchline, gave Bakayoko a playful nudge on the head and hugged him and got substituted.

Bakayoko took the joke beyond the pitch as well as he commented on the Monaco video, "Give me back my 14 please."

Bakayoko's former Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas also could not help laughing and commented on the video, "Only Baka could do something like that. I couldn't stop laughing. Love you bro."

Only Baka could do something like that. I couldn’t stop laughing. Love you bro — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 8, 2019

So far in the season, Bakayoko has made nine appearance for AS Monaco in Ligue 1 and has failed to find the back of the net at all.

