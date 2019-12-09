Watch | Tiemoue Bakayoko Forgets His Number and Almost Substitutes Himself
Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko created a hilarious moment on the pitch for AS Monaco when he forgot his jersey number.
Tiemoue Bakayoko currently is at AS Monaco on loan from Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 for AS Monaco on loan from Chelsea, had a hilarious moment on the pitch during Monaco's 3-0 win over Amiens when he forgot his shirt number and almost subbed himself off.
Bakayoko, who wears No.6 at Monaco currently, saw No.14 flash in red from the sidelines and jogged towards the touchline before being reminded that his number had changed.
The confusion stems from the fact that Bakayoko used to wear No.14 when he played for Monaco before making the big move to Chelsea and Stamford Bridge.
Currently he is back at Monaco on loan from Chelsea but since Keita Balde Diao was already wearing No.14, he had to settle for No.6. But Bakayoko completely missed the detail, which led to an extremely funny moment.
AS Monaco shared a video of the incident on their Twitter handle, where Bakayoko can be seen jogging towards the touchline when the fourth official tells him that he is not the one being substituted.
Quand tu as porté le numéro 1⃣4⃣ un peu trop longtemps dans ta carrière W/ @TimoeB08 pic.twitter.com/XtJ60SiplG— AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) December 8, 2019
He then looked around in confusion before being reminded of his current number. He turned around and could not help but let out a chuckle.
Keita then came towards the touchline, gave Bakayoko a playful nudge on the head and hugged him and got substituted.
Bakayoko took the joke beyond the pitch as well as he commented on the Monaco video, "Give me back my 14 please."
Bakayoko's former Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas also could not help laughing and commented on the video, "Only Baka could do something like that. I couldn't stop laughing. Love you bro."
Only Baka could do something like that. I couldn’t stop laughing. Love you bro— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 8, 2019
So far in the season, Bakayoko has made nine appearance for AS Monaco in Ligue 1 and has failed to find the back of the net at all.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
- Aamir Khan Shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha on Howrah Bridge
- Walmart Apologised for Putting up Christmas Sweaters Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine
- Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil Gets Sara Ali Khan Grooving, Watch Video
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr